East Texas man indicted on more than 200 counts of child sexual abuse

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas man has been indicted on more than 200 felony charges for sexual abuse of a child following an investigation by the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the NCSO, Clayton Paul Williams, 35, of Garrison, has been booked into the Nacogdoches County Jail on $2.5 million bond on the following charges:

198 counts of sexual assault of a child

Aggravated sexual assault of a child

2 counts of indecency with a child

"The charges allege the abuse began when the victim was under 14 years old, and continued for more than a year," the NCSO said.

The NCSO says they began investigating Williams after an outcry was made to law enforcement on Aug. 13. A family member of the victim became aware of the abuse, immediately moved to protect the victim, and contacted law enforcement.

"In order to protect the victim and family member, the sheriff’s office moved quickly to obtained a warrant for Williams’ arrest based on evidence developed early in the investigation," the NCSO said. He was taken into custody in San Augustine on a single warrant on Aug. 13."

NCSO investigators, working with the Nacogdoches County District Attorney’s Office, obtained numerous search warrants for Williams’ personal property, leading to further felony charges.

""The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Nacogdoches County District Attorney’s Office, Harold’s House, the Family Crisis Center of East Texas, Child Protective Services, and the San Augustine County Sheriff’s Office for each agency’s assistance in this case," they NCSO said.

The investigation is ongoing.