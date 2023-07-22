When first responders arrived on scene, they learned a 2-year-old found a handgun inside the residence and shot themselves in the head.

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — An East Texas toddler is in critical condition following a reported accidental shooting.

According to the Nacogdoches Police Department, on Saturday, around 11:20 a.m., officers were called to a house in the 800 block of Texas Oak St. on reports of a shooting.

When first responders arrived on scene, they learned a 2-year-old found a handgun inside the residence and shot themselves in the head. The child was taken to a local hospital before being flown to a Houston medical center.

The investigation is ongoing and CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.