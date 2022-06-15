Child Protective Services responded to the scene and both babies were turned over into their custody.

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — The Harrison County Sheriff's Office has identified a woman who was arrested after she reportedly abandoned infant twins on Interstate 20 after crashing her vehicle while intoxicated.

Fantasia Martinez, 26, of Marshall, was booked into the Harrison County Jail, where she was charged with:

Abandon/endanger child imminent danger/bodily injury (X2)

Driving while intoxicated w/ child passenger

Escape

Resisting arrest/transport

According to the HCSO, officials received a call Tuesday night around 9:$5 p.m., stating a woman was running into traffic in the eastbound lanes of I-20 at mile marker 619.

Authorities found Martinez who they say appeared to be under the influence of "alcohol and possibly narcotics due to her erratic behavior and difficulty making sense of the situation."

When an HCSO deputy arrived on scene, the woman was arrested and said she had been driving when her car broke down and her 6-month-old twins were still in the car.

"There was no car to be found, so deputies and troopers started searching the area," the HCSO said.

The wrecked vehicle was found by a deputy at the end of Buck Sherrod Rd., south of I-20.

"The vehicle appeared to have crashed through multiple road barricades, the engine was still running, and an infant was in the back seat," the HCSO said.

The vehicle has come to rest in front of a tree and a deputy had to break a window out of the vehicle to rescue the infant.

While the Deputy attempted to rescue Martinez's child, she escaped custody from the patrol unit," the HCSO said. "The deputy had to divert his attention from checking the child's condition and regain control of Martinez. Martinez continued to resist, but eventually, the deputies successfully regained control and re-secured her."

Once Martinez was re-secured, the HCSO says she began asking about her second child. Officials belived the second child was missing. Mulitple law enforcement agencies descended upon the area to search for the child.

"Within 35 minutes, approximately 60 first responders were on the ground coordinating a detailed, methodical search of the area," the HCSO said. "While the search was being completed, an address was received of where the second infant might be located. The address was where Martinez had recently moved to and near where the search was being completed. Deputies immediately responded to that address and forced entry, locating the second infant alone and uninjured."

Child Protective Services responded to the scene and both babies were turned over into their custody.

An HCSO deputy was treated for heat exhaustion at the scene.