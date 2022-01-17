"First responders are working day in and day out to protect our communities," the OCPD said. "You will be held accountable if you make poor decisions."

ORE CITY, Texas — An East Teas woman recently arrested for driving while intoxicated has had another charge tacked on.

According to the Ore City Police Dept., on Saturday around 10:30 p.m., Ofc. Kenny Boyle spotted a vehicle failing to drive in single lane.

A traffic stop was conducted and Ofc. Boyle said he "smelled a strong odor of alcohol coming from the vehicle."

Ofc. Boyle asked a trooper with the Texas Dept. of Public Safety for assistance in the standardized field sobriety test on the driver, identified as Darla McCurry.

McCurry was arrested and charged with DWI.

Once at the Upshur County Jail, the OCPD says McCurry stated she had COVID-19., and as she was being taken into the jail, she turned toward a correctional officer with the Upshur County Jail and deliberately coughed in his face.

McMurry was then charged with assault on a public servant.