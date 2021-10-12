Eastbound Airline exit ramp set to temporarily close next week

The closure will begin Sunday, Dec. 12 through Thursday, Dec. 16 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With construction projects taking place around the Coastal Bend, motorist can expect to have a few detours to make.

According to a press release from the Texas Department of Transportation, the eastbound Airline exit ramp will be closed temporarily due to the Ramp Reversal Project. The closure will begin Sunday, Dec. 12 through Thursday, Dec. 16 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night.

Drivers are encouraged to use the Staples Street exit ramp as an alternative exit. Here are the other expected closures scheduled to take place next week.

SH 358 Eastbound Frontage Road

Daytime and nighttime single-lane closures will continue on the eastbound frontage road at various locations between Ayers Street and Airline. Driveway access to all businesses and properties will always remain open.

SH 358 Turnarounds

The SH 358 road turnarounds at Staples will have intermittent daytime and nighttime closures as needed for overpass widening and painting work. Drivers may instead make left turns at the intersection which will remain open.

Other turnarounds may have daytime and nighttime intermittent closures for debris clean up and miscellaneous work.

For more information regarding this construction project click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.