Easter baskets for children in the foster care system in the Coastal Bend



“It's wonderful because you see the joy on the kids’ faces when they get a basket, and some kids have never got a basket before., said Norma Pineda who serves as the Board President of the Nueces County Rainbow Room.



Pineda said this year, the organization plans to keep the tradition alive by assembling 100 Easter baskets for those in foster care which is made up of 80 children and 20 teen baskets.



According to Child Protective Services Supervisor Rebecca Cavazos, this is just one of the several efforts by the community to provide baskets for those children.



"You know that saying, "it's the little things that mean the most? That’s what these baskets do, they know that they are remembered, and the littlest things mean so much to them" said Cavazos.



Pineda said Easter for these children is taken care of, but more volunteers are needed to help for future events, including back to school drives and other holiday festivities.



"We are lacking volunteers, we would like to have some new ones at some point if possible" said Pineda.



For more information on how to become a volunteer click here.