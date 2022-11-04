Officials warn Easter beachgoers about conditions that could spoil the holiday fun

Along the county beaches at Bob Hall Pier, Coastal Parks Director Scott Cross warns drivers that they will encounter deep, loose beach sand, and could get stuck.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As many plan to head out to the beach this weekend to celebrate Easter, officials warn people about conditions there that could spoil the holiday fun.

Right now, the beaches don't have much traffic on them, but that is about to change beginning Friday. Padre Island and Port Aransas are popular spots for the community to enjoy their Easter holiday.

Along the county beaches at Bob Hall Pier, the Coastal Parks director warns drivers that they will encounter deep, loose beach sand. Those drivers could end up stuck and having to pay hundreds of dollars to be pulled out.

"As busy as it's going to be with all of the Easter traffic, the more vehicles you put on the dry powdery conditions, the worse it gets," said Director Scott Cross, Nueces County Coastal Parks.

Cross said he was hoping that the high tide would come up and soak the entire beach. That would give drivers a better chance at being able to drive up and down here without getting stuck, but a lack of rain and a weak high tide have left our beaches dry.

The loose sand, as a result, is something beachgoers will have to watch out for. Cross offered some tips for drivers who find themselves in trouble out there. "If you get going and you feel like you still have some momentum, don't turn your wheels, keep going straight until you get yourself to a hard pack. When you turn your wheels is the minute it stalls you down and you're done for."

The bottom line is that if the beach is your Easter destination, drive carefully. Avoid any loose sand you see. Also, if you do get caught up in it, don't stop! Keep driving until you reach more solid ground.

