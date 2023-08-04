Easter Eggstravaganza lets kids celebrate during Saturday's bad weather

The annual event moved to a drive-through format during the COVID-19 pandemic and stayed that way.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thomas J. Henry's yearly Easter Eggstravaganza was held Saturday morning as a drive-thru event.

The ‘hunt,' held at the School of Science and Technology's Saratoga campus, was a big hit with over 12,000 candy-filled eggs and goodies handed to families.



Easter Egg-stravaganza used to take place Downtown at the Water Gardens near the American Bank Center, but after COVID-19 hit, the event evolved into its current form. The event was such a success that organizers decided to keep it that way.

"With the ability of them to be able to stay in their car and drive through here quickly, efficiently, and get on their way with their Saturday morning it makes it a whole lot easier for them," said Z-95, Rock 92.7 and 1140 KEYS Operations Manager Gino Flores.



This drive-thru set up also was a convenient way to stay out of Saturday morning’s nasty weather.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!