CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Easter is just around the corner and Coastal Bend families will be celebrating from the safety of their own homes as we all practice social distancing to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Many area churches will be live-streaming Easter services for the community so you can tune in and enjoy the celebration from your living room. We've also received several suggestions for activities you can do around the house with the kids!

If you have chalk, you and your family can write encouraging sidewalk messages for your neighbors,

You can also recycle leftover paper rolls to craft bunnies or baby chicks.

Just because we're staying at home this Easter, it doesn't mean you can't connect with friends and family through video conferencing apps like Zoom or Facetime. You can play online charades or eat a digital brunch together while practicing social distancing!

You can also write a letter and send out Easter-themed mail. Stores like Wal-Mart and Target have tons of stationary options to add a personalized creative touch.

Here's another fun one for the kids: recycle an old sock and some other household items to make your own DIY sock bunny!

