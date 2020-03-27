CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Your Easter plans may have already changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Here in Corpus Christi, a well-known play is saying they're stepping on the brakes for the safety of the community.

The Easter Sunrise Passion Play is a known tradition in Corpus Christi, but things will be different this year.

"At this point it doesn't look like were going to have it on Easter, but we are definitely going to have it afterwards, whenever that clears and we're able to be together and celebrate," Co-producer Debra Scott-Brown said.

For the first time in 78 years, the Easter Sunrise Passion Play will not be on Easter.

"In high school I played the role of Mary. I played every role. Growing up here in Corpus Christi, i just thought it was the most beautiful play," Scott-Brown said.

Brown wants to remind the community that there doesn't have to be a play to brighten someone else's day.

"See what God has for you to do for somebody else. Just share the love. Support one another."

Brown said when it's all said and done, the Easter Sunrise Passion Play will be back.

"What better time to celebrate after going through such a horrible thing," Scott-Brown said.

