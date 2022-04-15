Easter Sunrise Passion Play tradition continues this weekend

The event takes place on Easter Sunday and tells the story of Jesus' life, death and resurrection.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 80th Easter Sunrise Passion Play is set to take place this weekend at the Cole Park amphitheater.

The annual production tells the story of Jesus' life, death and resurrection and begins at 7 a.m. Sunday.

The tradition was put on pause in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but at that time organizers created a new tradition.

“One year we couldn’t do it because the pandemic, so we started doing a thing where we carry the cross from Oleander to Cole Park,” said Rich Lockhart, who plays the role of Jesus.

That tradition continues Friday at around 3 p.m.

Lockhart said when it comes to the Passion Play itself, be sure to get there a little early to secure a spot.