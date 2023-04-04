Will it rain on Easter in South Texas?

A cold front is set to bring substantial rain to the area at the end of the week-- leaving some to wonder about their weekend holiday plans.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Substantial rainfall is expected on the Texas Gulf Coast as a stationary cold front moves in Wednesday, leading some to wonder about their Easter holiday plans.

Through Saturday, some areas may see 4" or more of rainfall, and possibly more in isolated areas.

However, this system moves east on Saturday, meaning Easter Sunday is looking drier in the Coastal Bend. Temperatures will be near 80 with an easterly breeze at 7-17 mph and partly cloudy skies for the holiday.