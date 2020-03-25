CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi City Manager Peter Zanoni announced during a news conference Wednesday afternoon that there will no longer be camping and barbecues at Labonte or West Guth parks during this year's Easter weekend.

Corpus Christi's City Council voted Tuesday to extend their order limiting gatherings in the city until mid-April. That, plus recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and the State of Texas, led to the decision to cancel Easter weekend festivities at both parks.

Camping at Labonte Park is a yearly event for many Coastal Bend residents, with camp sites often being claimed quickly by families looking to barbecue and enjoy the weather.

The cancellation of Easter weekend festivities at both parks does not just include camping but also the use of barbecue facilities.

