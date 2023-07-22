Eastland Co. deputy killed when responding to domestic fight call

Deputy David Bosecker, who served in Eastland County and Cisco, was shot and killed. The suspect is charged with capital murder of a peace officer.

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas — An Eastland County Sheriff's Office deputy was shot and killed while responding to a domestic disturbance Friday night.

According to Eastland County News, at approximately 9 p.m. Friday, deputies responded to a domestic fight in progress at a home on Hwy. 183, between Cisco and Rising Star.

Deputy David Bosecker was the first on scene and was immediately shot at by the suspect. Bosecker was hit and fatally wounded.

Other deputies were able to arrest the suspect before anyone else was injured. The suspect, Cody Douglas Pritchard, was taken to Stephens County Jail and charged with capital murder of a peace officer.

The Texas Rangers are leading the investigation.



Bosecker served in law enforcement for more than 21 years and was a master peace officer. He began his law enforcement career in Wise County as a deputy then transitioning to the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission. He was also a Texas Parks and Wildlife Department game warden and a Comanche Police Department office.

He was an Eastland County deputy, as of 2021, and also worked part-time for the Cisco Police Department as a marine enforcement officer.

Multiple law enforcement agencies and organizations shared condolences on social media Saturday.

💙OFFICER DOWN💙 Today, we mourn the loss of Eastland County Sheriff Deputy and TMPA member Dave Bosecker, who was killed... Posted by TMPA on Saturday, July 22, 2023

Prayers for Eastland County Sheriff’s Office. Eastland County Sheriff’s Office Deputy David Bosecker was killed in the... Posted by Comanche VFD on Saturday, July 22, 2023

With heavy hearts, we band our badges in honor of Eastland County Sheriff's Deputy Dave Bosecker, who was shot and... Posted by Frisco Police Department on Saturday, July 22, 2023

Prayers this morning for Deputy Bosecker’s family and all his brothers and sisters in blue who worked along side him. This is a tragic loss.



“Eastland County Deputy Killed in the Line of Duty....



At approximately 9:00 PM on Friday, July 21, 2023, Deputies with the Eastland… pic.twitter.com/V7cetAG5H5 — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) July 22, 2023

Our hearts are broken after hearing about the Eastland County line of duty death last night. Please keep the Deputy’s family, friends, and colleagues in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. Rest easy, brother. We have the watch from here. #LODD #EndOfWatch #EOW pic.twitter.com/9gn2hVumeY — Colleyville Police (@ColleyvillePD) July 22, 2023

Today, we mourn the loss of Eastland County Sheriff’s Deputy David Bosecker, who was shot and killed while responding to a domestic disturbance call.



Please keep Deputy Bosecker’s family, friends, the community and the Eastland County Sheriff’s Office in your thoughts. pic.twitter.com/1o0OHJnSey — Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) July 22, 2023

I am devastated by the news of the death of Deputy David Bosecker, who had served his communities for over 21 years, while in the line of duty. My family and I pray for Deputy Bosecker’s loved ones and fellow deputies at Eastland County’s Sheriff’s Office. #BackTheBlue #hero pic.twitter.com/2Tmg9JJFZW — Rep. Roger Williams (@RepRWilliams) July 22, 2023