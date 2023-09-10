Eclipse could bring in 'Spring Break' crowds

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The annular solar eclipse is just days away, and with the Coastal Bend having VIP seats to the show, the city says they too want to make sure they are prepared for the influx of spectators.



"We are treating it as a spring break weekend", said Emergency Management Coordinator, Billy Delgado.



According to Delgado, like any special event, the city's departments have to work together to make sure things run safe and smoothly.



"Beach Opps is ready for their operations, public works, police dept, fire dept. -working with TxDot working with Texas Dept, of emergency management", said Delgado.



Delgado says public works is a key player when it comes to the traffic control plan and setting up message boards for tourists, which he said there will be plenty of.



"We are excited to share we see a 55% increase in hotel bookings from this time last year so you can probably guess people are coming in from out of town", said Segura.



America Segura with Visit CC says the Coastal Bend being deemed the "solar eclipse champion" is a great opportunity for those to come visit the coast in what is otherwise an off-season for tourism.



"We are really excited to be able to showcase Corpus Christi as a tourism destination in those nontraditional peak times"



According to Delgado, city departments have now met three times to go over their plans and say they're ready for the visitors and the traffic.



"We all work together as a team, we want to make sure the citizens have a good event here and they feel the city really cares about them", said Delgado.



For those who plan to join in on the view, Visit CC is offering two pairs of solar eclipse glasses per person for pick up at their Water Street office.