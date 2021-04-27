Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tapped by President Biden to lead ICE

HOUSTON — Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez has been nominated to become the Director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which is part of the Department of Homeland Security.
President Joe Biden made the announcement on Tuesday.
Gonzalez was elected as the Harris County Sheriff in 2016 and was reelected in 2020. He's a lifelong Houstonian.
Biden also announced key administration nominations for several other national security positions:
- Frank Kendall, Nominee for Secretary of the Air Force, Department of Defense
- Thomas A. Monheim, Nominee for Inspector General of the Intelligence Community
- Gina Ortiz Jones, Nominee for Under Secretary of the Air Force, Department of Defense
- Meredith Berger, Nominee for Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations, and Environment, Department of Defense
- Michael Connor, Nominee for Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works, Department of Defense
- Ed Gonzalez, Nominee for Director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Department of Homeland Security
- Caroline Krass, Nominee for General Counsel, Department of Defense
- Chris Lu, Nominee for Representative to the United Nations for Management and Reform, with the Rank of Ambassador, Department of State
- Lee Satterfield, Nominee for Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, Department of State
- Adam Scheinman, Nominee for Special Representative of the President for Nuclear Nonproliferation, with the Rank of Ambassador, Bureau of International Security and Nonproliferation, Department of State
- Heidi Shyu, Nominee for Under Secretary for Research and Engineering, Department of Defense