CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Because of Governor Greg Abbott's declaration Thursday, many children will not be back in the classroom until mid-April. So what's a parent to do?

While most districts will be transitioning to online classes in the wake of the coronavirus, several other educational tools are available to parents online.

The Texas State Aquarium is posting their lectures about marine biology for you and your child to watch online.

Scholastic is also offering free resources online.

