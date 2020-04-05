CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The program to save the endangered Kemp's Ridley sea turtles at the Padre Island National Seashore continues on despite the pandemic.

However, there are some changes in the way park rangers are carrying out that program. Dr. Donna Shaver says many of the volunteers have had to sit out the first part of the nesting season because of social distancing. Patrols that usually require two people are now just down to just one.

"We want to keep patrolling and we want to keep everybody healthy so we must incorporate those health and safety factors to do our job," Dr. Shaver said.

This year, 86 nests have been found along the Texas coast. More than 50 of them from right here in the Coastal Bend.

Dr. Shaver says the park was closed for Easter weekend, and since opening after that, they have seen larger than normal crowds.

