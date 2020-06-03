CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A group of professional women from the community were honored Thursday night for standing out in their respected career fields.

The YWCA recognized eight exceptional women in the Coastal Bend during their 40th annual Y Women in Careers awards banquet. The ceremony took place at the Solomon P. Ortiz Center.

The award nominations came in all year and were reviewed by a selection committee. These are woman who also serve as role models to young girls.

"Don't let anything stop you from being what you want to be," said Melody Nixon-Bice, general manager of Embassy Suites. "We all have circumstances in life, that is no reason why shouldn't be able to accomplish our dreams."

"My advice is to surround yourself by people you respect, are healthy, happy people, you will do well," said Sally Munroe Gill, vice president of Gill Garden & Landscape.

3News was a proud media sponsor of the awards ceremony. Since the beginning, the YWCA has honored 291 women in the Coastal Vend with the award.

Below is a full list of those honored at the banquet:

Gracie G. Flores, Pension Plan Administrator, Corpus Christi Firefighters' Retirement System;

Sally Munroe Gill, Vice President & Co-Owner, Gill Garden Center & Landscape Nursery;

Diana K. Ivy, PhD, Professor of Communication, Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi;

Gracie Garcia Martin, President/CEO, Ensemble Group;

Lynette Chastain Navar, Nursing Director, Mission of Mercy Medical Center;

Melody Nixon-Bice, General Manager, ZJZ Hospitality/Embassy Suites by Hilton;

Constance P. Sanchez, CPA, Chief Financial Officer, City of Corpus Christi; and

Dana L. Sisk, CPA, Executive Vice President, Navy Army Community Credit Union.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: