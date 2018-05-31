Eight people willing to volunteer their time for the sake of children completed the required 24-hours of training Wednesday to become Court-Appointed Special Advocates volunteers.

CASA volunteers help abused and neglected children and look out for their well being when they find themselves caught up in the legal system.

each volunteer spends time getting to know the child they sponsor to help judges understand the child's needs.

"This is new for me. I'm retired so I'm looking for something, gainfully to do with my time," volunteer Jim Bolliger said.

Each year there are about 1,200 cases of abused or neglected children just in Nueces County.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII