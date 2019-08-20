Eight people escape house fire in Banquete, home completely destroyed

BANQUETE, Texas — Multiple fire crews were called to the scene of a house fire Tuesday morning in the 3800 block of Rachel Lane in Banquete, Texas.

Eight people were living in the residence, which was completely destroyed in the blaze. Thankfully they all made it out safe.

Authorities said it was around 7:15 a.m. Tuesday when a neighbor called 911 to report the fire. The Annaville Volunteer Fire Department, Nueces County ESD #1 and Bluntzer Volunteer Fire Departments were called to help battle the fire.

The American Red Cross was called in to provide assistance to the eight people who lived in the residence. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

