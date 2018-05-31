Rockport-Fulton High School seniors are set to walk across the stage Friday at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi's Wellness Center.

Some of the students have gone the extra mile, as eight of the seniors are not only graduating but are also Eagle Scouts.

The eight Rockport-Fulton High School seniors met with 3News in the school's library on the day before their graduation to share their experience.

"The unique situation we find ourselves in here in Rockport is we have eight Eagle Scouts graduating from one senior class," Spencer Carruth said.

Being an Eagle Scout is a rarity, but an accomplishment that required a lot of sacrifice on the part of all these young men. Some of the Eagle Scouts shared what the scouting experience did for them and what it will hopefully do for them in the future.

"It helps with how to be a person in the community; how to help the community, your nation; the skills they teach are more about helping people in life," Rick Cunningham said.

"Despite being so young and in high school, you can still reach high standards and high expectations by achieving Eagle Scout," Chase Simpson said.

Carruth, like the other Eagle Scouts, had to take on a community project to earn the Eagle Scout rank.

Communities in Schools pulled out of Carruth's school, so he decided to come up with a project -- Caring Closet. The Caring Closet helps provide needy students with emergency food, school supplies and personal hygiene items.

"I've seen these kids grow from Cub Scouts now into Eagle Scouts. Their attitudes have changed growing up, and this is a big accomplishment for all of them," said Yvonda Isom, mother of two Eagle Scouts.

At such a young age, the Eagle Scouts should be on the path to taking on even more responsibility in the future.

"What you see in these young men behind me is young leaders, and what sets them apart from their peers is that quality," said Kevin Carruth, Rockport City Manager, and assistant Scout Master.

Since the Eagle Scout designation came into being in 1912, only 2.1-percent of scouts have ever reached the rank.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII