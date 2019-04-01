Corpus Christi (KIII News) — As many as eight people have been arrested in Portland, Texas, for breaking into vehicles in and around that community, according to police.

The recent arrests of the eight individuals are part of an ongoing investigation and police are not releasing their names.

The Portland Police Department said they have had a series of unrelated vehicle break-ins over the past few weeks, and most involved vehicles that had been left unlocked.

"We're asking our residents if they see anything suspicious to call the police department so we can check the activity out," Lt. Michael James said. "And also secure your belongings. Your vehicle. Your residence. It makes it harder for the theft to occur."

Police said five of the eight suspects were juveniles. One was an adult from Corpus Christi, and the other an adult from the Rockport area.

