CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Electronic cumbia artist El Dusty and Grammy winner Mariano Herrera are collaborating once again and building a brand new studio.

El Dusty is from the Coastal Bend and says that he's always wanted to own a studio in downtown Corpus Christi.

According to El Dusty, the new studio is purposely spacious for collaborations and encourages creativity.

"We're a small town in a way, and we're all supporting each other and all in this together, so the doors are gonna be open here for anybody that wants to come through and make it happen," Dusty Oliveira said.

The name of the studio is Produce Goods, and it will also have a store that includes merchandise and graphics.

