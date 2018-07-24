CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — El Grupo Mazz will be performing a tribute show for Tejano superstar Jimmy Gonzalez in New Braunfels, Texas, next month, according to a Facebook events page.

Gonzalez, the former frontman of El Grupo Mazz, passed away in early June after being hospitalized in San Antonio for an illness. He was 67.

According to the event page, El Grupo Mazz will perform Saturday, Aug. 4, at Conway's Dance Hall in New Braunfels. The performance will feature Danny Ortiz on vocals and Gonzalez' son, Lee Michael Gonzalez, on drums.

General admission tickets cost $15 and there are VIP section tickets and upstairs reserved tables for up to $200. For more information, click here.

For tickets, click here.

