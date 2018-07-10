CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) — Off to the side of the McDonald library is a room with pictures scattered across the wall.

It's the Music of South Texas Museum.

"The room is filled with photographs and memorabilia from the early early days of Tejano music," said Manuel Ayala with The Music of South Texas.

Ayala said Corpus Christi has such a rich and diverse music history.

"Their music goes back to the 1930's especially orchestra, that were from the big band area," Ayala said.

The creation of big band music with South Texas flare can be attributed to Antonio Ornelas Sr, which earned him the nickname El Maestro.

Ornelas moved to Corpus Christi in 1934 where he taught music right out of his home.

"It's still standing there on Marguerite St. and Brownlee," Ayala said.

According to his son, Antonio Ornelas Jr., his father's musical influence in Corpus Christi runs deep.

"At one time every one of the school band directors had studied under my father," Ornelas Jr. said.

But funnily enough, Ornelas Jr. didn't stick to the music route. He said he used to play the trombone but stopped after being in the army for three years.

"By the time I had left the army I forgot how to play the trombone," he said.

You can see the history of El Maestro and over thirty other musicians at the McDonald Public Library.

