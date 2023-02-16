El Paso shooting calls into question security measures at local shopping centers

Lt. Michael Pena with CCPD says their SkyWatch camera system is currently being serviced and is not at La Palmera Mall.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The shooting in a shopping mall in El Paso is being investigated by the FBI and calls into question what security measures are being taken at our local mall.

It was six months ago when Corpus Christi had a deadly shooting at the P.F. Chang's attached to La Palmera Mall.

According to the Corpus Christi Police Department, their security measures are different from the Mall's. CCPD's SkyWatch camera is often in the parking lot of La Palmera Mall during it's highest traffic times – like the holidays. CCPD's security systems are mobile -- meaning they can be stationed at the mall and anywhere else at any time.

Corpus Christi Police Department Lt. Michael Pena said that the equipment they use is versatile and suited for many different situations.

"The device is used at different places, it's not just specifically for the mall," Pena said.

Pena said CCPD's SkyWatch camera system is currently being serviced and is not at La Palmera Mall.

"We just got two new, what we call TOTUS monitoring cameras. So we have some additional resources that we can put up at different places," he said.

Currently CCPD's TOTUS security system is also being serviced. The mobile units have the ability to monitor traffic and high crime areas. The SkyWatch system records to CCPD's hard drive and cloud system. Pena said no one is sitting by the cameras 24 hours a day.

"So if something happens we can use that, go back look at the footage to help us hopefully solve a crime. It's much like a security camera at your residence," he said.

Pena suggests residents use caution when in public areas.

"You have to live your life. Be aware of your surroundings. Don't let that dictate your life for you."

While the SkyWatch and TOTUS security camera systems are undergoing maintenance, Pena stresses there are other areas in the city that need the monitoring tools besides the mall.

"We don't want you to be paranoid. But we want you to be cautious. Your instincts, your gut feeling will tell you whether something right, something's wrong. It doesn't take being a police officer with training to realize something just doesn't look right," he said.

3NEWS reached out to La Palmera Mall to learn more about their security measures. They declined to comment.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.