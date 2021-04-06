Elderly bicyclist hit, killed by car Friday morning

An investigation found the bicyclist was in the left lane of the road and was at-fault for the accident.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An elderly man was killed Friday morning after being hit by a car while on his bicycle, Lt. Pena with the Corpus Christi Police Department said.

The crash happened just after 7:30 a.m. on NAS Drive and Scotland Drive in Flour Bluff.

Lt. Pena said the man was in the left lane of the road and was not wearing a helmet. An investigation found that the bicyclist was at-fault for the accident.

The driver is not facing any charges, Pena said.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.