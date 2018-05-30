An elderly couple who have slipped through the cracks needs help with home repairs.

"Where my husband sleeps, I need two, three windows, and the floor are starting to rot," Angelita Barron said.

69-year-old Barron has lived in a four-room house with her 71-year-old husband since 1982. Barron's three sons are now grown and have families of their own.

Barron spent 30 years working in the housekeeping department of Christus Spohn Memorial Hospital, and her husband was a house painter until he had a heart attack and was diagnosed with colon cancer, which is now in remission.

Barron gave up her job to take care of her sick father, who has since passed away.

According to Barron, they paid off their mortgage in the 90s but have not been able to get far enough ahead since then to handle much-needed repairs.

"Outside in the back kitchen I need siding and it's rotten," Barron said.

The Barron's did not ask for help. A member of a local church told 3News about their troubles and we went to see their home.

Barron's three boys have rebuilt the family bathroom and the kitchen. There are floors where you can see through to the outside in places, and the ceiling is in bad shape in several spots. Barron said her boys have always helped them, but they have their own lives.

"I need sheet rock and then when my son remodeled my kitchen and the restroom, thank God, because I had holes in my restroom. When it was winter the cold would come in," Barron said.

There are places to go to ask for help.

"In the situation of the family you visited with today, then we would let them know there are some programs available through the City's Housing and Community Development Department that offer housing assistance for home modifications or home improvements," said Lisa Oliver, Director of Senior Services for the City of Corpus Christi.

According to Oliver, it's not uncommon that people like the Barrons are unaware of free and nearly free services available to residents like them.

"Yesterday I received a phone call from a citizen, 80 years of age, female, that was in need of dental assistance. She was needing some dentures and she didn't know where to turn," Oliver said.

Oliver said she was able to provide Barron with three different agencies that offer free help to those who qualify.

Barron said if she could get that kind of help she would be grateful, but there are people who don't have what she and her husband have.

"I know that it's old and it needs a lot of repairs, pero, my sweat from working and my husband, we have this house, paid for, pero, I'm blessed and I can tell anybody I'm blessed," Barron said.

If you're a senior and need help, you can contact senior services at 361-826-3150.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII