CCPD: Elderly man stabbed over weekend, one arrested

A 69-year-old man was taken to a local hospital in unknown condition

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An elderly man was taken to the hospital and another man was arrested after a stabbing on Sunday afternoon, according to officers with the Corpus Christi Police Department.

Officers were sent to a stabbing call at 3:35 p.m. on the 4300 block of S. Staples on Sunday, Oct. 11. They found a 69-year-old man with a stab wound to his lower torso when they arrived. He was taken to the hospital and is in unknown condition, according to officers.

Officials say the victim noticed a possibly homeless person trying to wash clothes on his property and asked him to leave. That's when the suspect stabbed the man and left the scene.