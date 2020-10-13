CCPD: Elderly man stabbed over weekend, one arrested

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An elderly man was taken to the hospital and another man was arrested after a stabbing on Sunday afternoon, according to officers with the Corpus Christi Police Department.
Officers were sent to a stabbing call at 3:35 p.m. on the 4300 block of S. Staples on Sunday, Oct. 11. They found a 69-year-old man with a stab wound to his lower torso when they arrived. He was taken to the hospital and is in unknown condition, according to officers.
Officials say the victim noticed a possibly homeless person trying to wash clothes on his property and asked him to leave. That's when the suspect stabbed the man and left the scene.
Officers were able to look at surveillance footage and identify a suspect. That suspect, 52-year-old Raul Chavez, was found on the 4700 block of Everhart Road. He was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.