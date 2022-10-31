Fatal rollover crash claims elderly couple in Aransas Pass on Saturday

Preliminary reports state they failed to yield to a stop sign and were hit by oncoming traffic.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A 68-year-old man and a 67-year-old man died after their car was involved in a rollover accident on Saturday in Aransas Pass.

Aransas Pass Police Department officers said John Burleigh and Susan Ramstedt both had their seat belts on when they died.

Officers said preliminary reports indicate the pair that at around 10:40 p.m. Saturday, they ran a stop sign and were hit from the side crossing Oak Lane at Hwy. 35.

Their car rolled onto its roof, and came to a stop in the highway median.