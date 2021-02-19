Elderly residents stranded on North Beach during hard freeze

As we slowly begin to regain power, we're hearing some of the tough stories from residents in Corpus Christi.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As we slowly begin to regain power and even water, we are starting to hear the stories of what some of our neighbors have gone through over the past several days due to the winter weather.

One group of elderly residents who live on North Beach said for a while, they felt like they had been cut off from the rest of the world.

"It was freezing down here. It was bad. I never seen nothing like this in my life," said North Beach resident Albert Ramos.

Ramos was among those who hunkered down inside of Las Brisas condos on North Beach as temperatures plunged Sunday night into Monday morning.

Soon after ice-covered roadways forced the closures of the Harbor Bridge on one side, and the Nueces Bay Causeway on the other, leaving residents stranded in the middle without power and water.

Many of those residents who are retirees and or elderly.

"It's not about them being able to get out. It's the way they were left behind," said Ramos.

"All the roads were closed. Whatever you have here is what you have, " said Lloyd Ledet who also rode out the winter weather on North Beach.

Retired teacher Deborah Ware lives on the 7th floor of the condominium building.

She's been through long term power outages before during previous missionary work, but she said this time was different.

"My husband at one point said this is just like Haiti, and I said yeah, just like Haiti but its cold," said Ware.

The power outages meant the elevators didn't work in the high rise and for 3 days, ice covered stairs posed a potentially dangerous situation as Ware wanted to check on her elderly neighbors.

"I was concerned. I was going to take one of my neighbors some soup. I was able to warm the soup on some tea lights that I had, so I had hot soup, but when I got out the door, the risk of falling and breaking a hip I could not get down the way," said Ware.

As days passed, those concerns grew.

"Many of us thought we were prepared, but it was so long that we started to run out of the water we had saved that was the problem," said Ware.

"Anything happens here, you will find this place comes together," said resident George Jasik.

Jasik many of those who live at the high rise did their best to look out for one another.

Power has since been restored to the area, but with another cold night expected Thursday, residents said they are glad for the help they've been able to receive.

Mayor Paulette Guajardo arranged to have supplies sent to the elderly in need, things like ready to eat meal packs and much needed bottles of water.

"Really grateful to the city of Corpus Christi and the port for sending supplies to us. I think the Salvation Army was in on it, and the fire department. Thankful for the water they sent over," said Ware.

"Thank you everybody for not forgetting us," said Ledet.

