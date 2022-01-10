Elderly woman killed in Mathis house fire, sister rushed to San Antonio burn unit in critical condition

Both sisters were reported to be in their 80s.

MATHIS, Texas — A woman in her 80s was killed in a house fire in Mathis over the weekend. Her sister survived, but is in critical condition at a San Antonio burn unit.

The fire happened Saturday, Jan. 8 near Magnolia St. and Bee St., according to officials. When fire crews arrived, the house was engulfed in flames.

Lenore Flores was found unconscious near the doorway of the home and was pulled to safety by first responders. She suffered minor burns but was rushed to the hospital with severe smoke inhalation, officials said.

Juanita Flores, who is blind, died in the fire.

Authorities believe the cause of the fire was either a candle or electrical, but the state Fire Marshall was at the scene Monday with a K9 to sniff for any accelerants that may have been used.

The officials cause of the fire is still under investigation.

