Local News

Elderly woman seriously injured, hospitalized after her truck rolls over her in Kingsville

The accident happened at around 10 p.m. at the corner of E. General Cavazos and Brahma.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A 75-year-old woman is seriously condition in a local hospital after the truck she was driving reversed over her.

The Kingsville Police Department stated in a Facebook post that the accident happened at about 10 p.m. Sunday after the woman fell out of her truck while stopped at the light at the corner of E. General Cavazos Boulevard and Brahma Boulevard.

The driver's side door was open, the post states, and the woman began reversing. While her Nissan Frontier was in reverse, she fell out of the vehicle and the front tire of the truck rolled over her. 

Kingsville PD Cmdr. Bradley Lyle said the department doesn't know why the vehicle door was open, nor why the truck was in reverse. 

The woman, whose identity was not released, was alone in the truck, according to the post, which eventually rolled into a nearby culvert.

She was brought to a hospital in Corpus Christi by HALO-Flight.

This is a developing story. 3NEWS will update this story as new information becomes available.

