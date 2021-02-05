Election Day Results

Several area mayor's races decided

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Saturday was election day in parts of the Coastal Bend and we have the results for some of the area races for mayor.

In Nueces County, the city of Driscoll held an election for mayor. Incumbent mayor Mark Gonzalez faced challenger Roland Gonzalez Jr.

It looks like the incumbent Mark Gonzalez will keep that seat as he took 66 percent of the vote, with just 121 ballots cast in that election.

It was a three person race for the mayor's seat in the city of Aransas Pass.

Along with the incumbent, Ram Gomez, Jason Knight and Adan Chapa were also on the ballot.

These are unofficial results from San Patricio County but, it appears that Gomez will, in fact, keep his job as mayor of Aransas Pass.

Another race for mayor. This one in Odem.

Incumbent Billy Huerta went up against Virginia Garza.

Results from the election show Garza ousting the current mayor by a slim margin, with just 55 votes separating the two candidates