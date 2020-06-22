CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City of Corpus Christi officials say the filing period when residents can apply to run for mayor is coming up on July 18, 2020.

Rebecca L. Huerta, City of Corpus Christi Secretary, wants to remind everyone the City election for mayor and three at-large and five district council member positions will be held on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.

"The filing period for Corpus Christi residents interested in running for one of these positions begins, Saturday, July 18, 2020, and continues through 5:00 p.m. on Monday, August 17, 2020. Regular business hours for the City Secretary’s Office are Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.," stated city officials.

According to officials, beginning Monday, June 22, 2020, the 2020 Candidate Packet, which includes an application form and the requirements for filing, will be available on the City Secretary’s webpage.

You may also find the packet under 2020 Election Central at www.cctexas.com or in paper form from the City Secretary’s Office, on the first floor at city hall, located at 1201 Leopard Street.

For more information, contact the City Secretary’s Office at (361) 826-3105.