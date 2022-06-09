Electrical contractor shocked, burned while on the job

The contractor was shocked so badly that officials said he was flown to San Antonio to receive treatment.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A scary situation took place out of San Patricio County Tuesday where an electrical contractor received third degree burns on the job.

Officials with HALO-Flight said they were able to get the electrician to advanced care quickly. When they arrived at the emergency room, the patient was awake.

