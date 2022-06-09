Electrical contractor shocked, burned while on the job

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A scary situation took place out of San Patricio County Tuesday where an electrical contractor received third degree burns on the job.
The contractor was shocked so badly that officials said he was flown to San Antonio to receive treatment.
Officials with HALO-Flight said they were able to get the electrician to advanced care quickly. When they arrived at the emergency room, the patient was awake.
