Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The Corpus Christi Fire Department was called to a home in the 7700 block of Hartley Circle Wednesday morning after a garage fire quickly spread to the attic.

Thankfully, the occupant of the home was able to get outside with their pet before fire crews arrived.

Firefighters said the fire sparked sometime after 4 a.m. in the garage of the home before spreading. They believe it began as an electrical fire. There were a lot of books in the garage that caught fire as a result. The electrical system in the home was heavily damaged in the blaze, with the brakers inside the garage melted.

Crews said the home is uninhabitable because of the electrical system.

