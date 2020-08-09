Electrical Workers Labor Union discusses the obstacles the pandemic has caused for them

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — You see them at different places -- constructions sites, power plants, officers at TV stations like ours -- we're talking about electrical workers.
The way they do their job can have a big impact on how so many others can do theirs. The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers has too been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, from positive COVID-19 cases to furloughs.
We spoke with a local IBEW Representative about these obstacles.
"Our members have been affected on job sites that they have been furloughed on when it was at its peak,"Jesse Gatewood with IBEW said. "We probably had about 60 members out of our 300 some-odd numbers, had about 60 test positive."