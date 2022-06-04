Elementary students in Alice learn to eat healthy through new program

The "Discovery Kitchen" will come to every elementary school in Alice ISD with a new theme. The program started in 2021 as a way to encourage kids to try new foods.

Example video title will go here for this video

ALICE, Texas — Elementary students in Alice, Texas are learning to eat healthy through a program called "Discovery Kitchen".

The program is run by Chartwells K12. Chartwells provides meals for the Alice Independent School District and is a way to help children learn what's in them.

The program started in 2021 as a way to encourage kids to try new foods in an interactive way. According to Brittney Sandoval with Chartwell's marketing team, children at Saenz Elementary School learned a lot about nutrition.

"Today we're doing plant power, so we're teaching the kids about fruits and vegetables and how it can make you stronger," Sandoval said. "And we're providing them today with a coloring page, nutrition facts about plant power, a recipe card for today's homemade granola parfait, and also a sticker to make it fun for them."

The Discovery Kitchen will come to every elementary school in Alice ISD with a new theme. Chartwell's said it's important to teach kids the value of nutrition at a young age.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.