Elite developmental program at TAMU-K shows students new ways to learn

It's the study of how animals develop from once cell to a complete animal known as embryology.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This week, students at Texas A&M-University Kingsville had the opportunity to study and work with some of the most renowned developmental biologists from the University of Texas in Austin.

It's the study of how animals develop from once cell to a complete animal known as embryology. Programs leaders say the type of class in our area exposes students to the very peak of the industry.

"But what is really cool about the program, is not only do you learn some hands on developmental biology and do some cutting edge experiments," said John Wallingford, Professor of molecular biology at UT. "You get to spend several days shoulder to shoulder with experts in the field we're eating our meals together we're hanging out and drinking coffee together. This kind of informal interaction is a really important part of student training."

Students had the opportunity to learn from some of the brightest minds in the industry.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.