CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — While many children may not be in the classroom for some time, teachers continue to think of them from afar.

Teachers at Ella Barnes Elementary School in Corpus Christi put together a video montage to say hello to their 'Barnes Stars' and remind students their teachers are thinking of them during this unusual time.

Here's a message from one of their teachers:

"I just wanted to let y'all know that I miss you very much and we can't wait to see you. I hope you're learning and you're reading those books and you are practicing those letters and those sounds and those numbers and you're staying healthy and we can't wait to see you soon," stated one teacher.

Parents were able to share the video with students to give them a little encouragement and let them know they are missed and loved.

Several campuses throughout CCISD have done something similar for their students, sending videos and messages online.

