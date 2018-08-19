VICTORIA (Associated Press) — VICTORIA, Texas (AP) - Records show that a former Texas congressman had tried steering a federal contract to the owner of a business who gave him a $160,000-a-year job after the congressman resigned amid sexual harassment allegations.

Emails published Sunday by The Victoria Advocate show that former Rep. Blake Farenthold arranged a 2015 meeting between the Army Corps of Engineers and the owner of a dredging company called RLB Contracting.

The owner, Randy Boyd, is also the elected chairman of the Calhoun Port Authority. Boyd directed the port board to hire Farenthold as a lobbyist in May, a month after the congressman resigned.

The Victoria Advocate is suing the port over allegations of violating open meetings laws when it hired Farenthold.

Farenthold said in a deposition that his favor for Boyd wasn't exceptional.

