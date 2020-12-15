Emergency crews rescue four people after boat overturns in Gulf of Mexico

Emergency crews with ESD #2 rescued four people after their boat overturned near Packery Channel this morning, a Facebook post said.
Rescue boat 91 could be seen going through rough waters as they are responding to the overturned boat.
Two kids and two adults were in the water for an unknown amount of time, officials said.
This is a developing story. Stay with 3News for updates.
