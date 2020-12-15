Emergency crews rescue four people after boat overturns in Gulf of Mexico

ESD #2 posted that they were near the Packery Channel where two adults and two kids are in the water.

Emergency crews with ESD #2 rescued four people after their boat overturned near Packery Channel this morning, a Facebook post said.

Rescue boat 91 could be seen going through rough waters as they are responding to the overturned boat.

Two kids and two adults were in the water for an unknown amount of time, officials said.

