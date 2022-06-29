Emergency financial assistance for veterans in Nueces County available starting July 1

The assistance can be used for basic needs such as food, rent, utilities and transportation.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Veterans in Nueces County will soon be able to apply for emergency financial assistance thanks to a grant from the Texas Veterans Commission.

The assistance will be available to eligible Nueces County veterans, their dependents, and surviving spouses based on income guidelines.

The emergency assistance includes basic life needs such as mortgage/rent, utilities (water, gas, electricity), food, and transportation.

The application process opens on July 1. Veterans can visit the Nueces County Department of Veterans Services at 602 N. Staples Suite 180 to apply.

Initial eligibility will be determined at the Veterans Services office. If the minimum eligibility requirements are met, Veterans will then be referred for final determination of eligibility.

The program is grant-funded and subject to the availability of funds.

"The purpose of the Nueces County Veteran’s Assistance Program is to satisfy the unmet, emergency financial needs of Nueces County veterans, their families, and veteran’s surviving spouses," officials said in a press release. "It is not an entitlement program based on veteran status."

Veterans and their families will need the following to apply:

Copy of your DD214, showing an Honorable Discharge (not related to misconduct)

Valid picture identification such as Driver’s License, State Issued I.D. or Military I.D.

Social Security Card

Current mortgage statement, rent receipts or copy of lease agreement

Current utility bills

Voter registration (to prove Nueces County residency)

Proof of income for the past 30 days for all household members, including but not limited to check stubs, letter from employer, Social Security, SSI and VA, unemployment, or worker’s compensation, etc.

Proof of work search for all employable members of household (if unemployed)

If disabled and under doctor’s care, you must provide a current medical report.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.