CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Food Bank is in need of food, hand soap, disinfectant wipes, and hand sanitizer.

These are just some of the items needed to help prepare emergency boxes in case the coronavirus comes to the Coastal Bend area.

Bea Hanson from the Coastal Bend Food Bank stopped by the KIII-TV studios to discuss a meeting she and her team had about the impacts of the coronavirus, and how it could affect us locally,

"This is a time for us. We have not been affected yet, but we need to prepare and have emergency boxes. In case people lose their jobs or people have to stay home," said Bea Hanson.

Hanson brought along some big red barrels from the Coastal Bend Food Bank that will be placed in front of the KIII-TV studios for people to conveniently drive-through and donate items.

The community can also donate monetary donations online if they are not able to go out to the Coastal Bend Food Bank located at 826 Krill St. or to the KIII-TV studios.

For more information on donating to the Coastal Bend Food Bank or volunteering, visit their website at https://coastalbendfoodbank.org/.

