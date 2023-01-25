Utility work forces emergency closure of portion of SPID westbound feeder road

The S. Padre Island Drive feeder road, between Nile to Airline, is closed Wednesday morning.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A portion of the westbound S. Padre Island Dr. feeder road is closed Wednesday morning. Highway barricades have been set up due to emergency utility work in the area.

The closure is from Clare Dr. to Prince Dr., between the Nile and Airline exits. All traffic is being detoured down Clare Dr.

City leaders ask that drivers be cautious in the area.

