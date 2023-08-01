Emergency closure on McArdle Road and Staples Street

Northbound Staples St. traffic from SPID to McArdle Rd. is reduced to one lane as well as the westbound McArdle Rd intersection.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Due to a waterline break, the intersection of McArdle Road and Staples Street is closed.

Crews are currently at the site evaluating the waterline break and estimating repair options. Water service is still in place at this time and has not been cut off.

As safety is a top priority, motorists are advised to take an alternate route as southbound traffic on Staples Street will be diverted to McArdle Road.

Northbound Staples Street traffic from SPID to McArdle Road is reduced to one lane. Westbound McArdle Road traffic has been reduced to one lane as well. Eastbound McArdle Road traffic will maintain two lanes through the intersection.

It is currently unknown how long the repairs will take.

Check back in with 3NEWS for additional information when it becomes available.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.