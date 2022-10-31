Emergency crews battle early morning fire on Waco St.

The fire in under investigation at this time.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An early morning fire on Waco St. near Comanche had emergency crews busy on Halloween morning.

No information is known as to how the fire started. It is under investigation at this time.

Stay with 3NEWS for updates.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.