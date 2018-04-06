Emergency crews from Corpus Christi and Annaville searched the Nueces River and found a man in his 40s who fell from the train tracks into the water and never surfaced.

41-year-old Arturo Torres, Jr, of Odem, Texas, was discovered dead in the Nueces River.

According to Battalion Chief Frank Rodriguez of the Corpus Christi Fire Department, initial reports said a couple men were fishing from the railroad tracks when a train came, and they jumped. One man, Torres, Jr., never came up from the water.

After interviewing the man who was with Torres at the time of the incident, CCFD officials learned that Torres and his friend had been drinking on the railroad tracks and Torres had slipped and fell into the river.

Rescue boats from the CCFD and Annaville Fire Department, as well as boats from Texas Parks & Wildlife, were dispatched to search for Torres.

